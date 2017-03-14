לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"


3/2017

אוויר פסגות


תמיד רציתי להיות
כל כך הרבה אנשים שונים, 
לחוות כל כך הרבה חוויות שונות,
לחיות את החיים מספר פעמים.
אך עליי להיזהר בדרכי,
במסעי,
לעבר חלומותיי הקוסמים והקסומים,
שלא להיסחף בנהר הציפיות,
שלא להיחנק מאוויר פסגות מדומות,
שלא אמצא את עצמי שוכח לחיות
את החיים
שניתנו לי.
נכתב על ידי , 14/3/2017 02:56  
כינוי: 

מין: זכר




הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , משוגעים , שירה
