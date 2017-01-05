מגדל קלפים

|חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
|חפש בכל הבלוגים
|חפש בבלוג זה
|“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"
כינוי:
מין: זכר
|
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות:
יצירתיות
,
משוגעים
,
שירה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לCrepusculum Lux אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Crepusculum Lux ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ