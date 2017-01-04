1/2017

If I never knew you

If I never felt this love

I would have no inkling of

How precious life can be

And if I never knew you

I would never have a clue

How at last I'd find in you

The missing part of me

In this world so full of fear

Full of rage and lies

I can see the truth so clear

In your eyes

So dry your eyes

And I'm so grateful to you

I'd have lived my whole life through

Lost forever

If I never knew you

If I never knew you

I'd be safe but half as real

Never knowing I could feel

A love so strong and true

I'm so grateful to you

I'd have lived my whole life through

Lost forever

If I never knew you

I thought our love would be so beautiful

Somehow we made the whole world bright

I never knew that fear and hate could be so strong

All they'd leave us were these whispers in the night

But still my heart is singing

We were right

If I never knew you

There's no moment I regret

If I never knew this love

I would have no inkling of

If our time has gone too fast I've lived at last

How precious life can be

I thought our love would be so beautiful

Somehow we'd make the whole world bright

I thought our love would be so beautiful

We'd turn the darkness into light

And still my heart is singing

We were right

We were right

And if I never knew you

I'd have lived my whole life through

Empty as the sky

Never knowing why