If I never knew you
If I never felt this love
I would have no inkling of
How precious life can be
And if I never knew you
I would never have a clue
How at last I'd find in you
The missing part of me
In this world so full of fear
Full of rage and lies
I can see the truth so clear
In your eyes
So dry your eyes
And I'm so grateful to you
I'd have lived my whole life through
Lost forever
If I never knew you
If I never knew you
I'd be safe but half as real
Never knowing I could feel
A love so strong and true
I'm so grateful to you
I'd have lived my whole life through
Lost forever
If I never knew you
I thought our love would be so beautiful
Somehow we made the whole world bright
I never knew that fear and hate could be so strong
All they'd leave us were these whispers in the night
But still my heart is singing
We were right
If I never knew you
There's no moment I regret
If I never knew this love
I would have no inkling of
If our time has gone too fast I've lived at last
How precious life can be
I thought our love would be so beautiful
Somehow we'd make the whole world bright
I thought our love would be so beautiful
We'd turn the darkness into light
And still my heart is singing
We were right
We were right
And if I never knew you
I'd have lived my whole life through
Empty as the sky
Never knowing why
Lost forever
