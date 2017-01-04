לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה


שתיקה מביכה, תועבות נגד האנושות, נזק, טעויות כתיב, עילגות כללית, התאהבות עד עמקי הנשמה, סבים וסבתות3>

Avatarכינוי:  RunRanRun

מין: נקבה

תמונה





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    ינואר 2017    >>
אבגדהוש
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    

 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 



הוסף מסר

1/2017

We'd turn the darkness into light


 

If I never knew you
If I never felt this love
I would have no inkling of
How precious life can be

 

 

And if I never knew you
I would never have a clue
How at last I'd find in you
The missing part of me

 

 

In this world so full of fear
Full of rage and lies
I can see the truth so clear
In your eyes
So dry your eyes

 

 

And I'm so grateful to you
I'd have lived my whole life through
Lost forever
If I never knew you

 

 

If I never knew you
I'd be safe but half as real
Never knowing I could feel
A love so strong and true

 

 

I'm so grateful to you
I'd have lived my whole life through
Lost forever
If I never knew you

 

 

I thought our love would be so beautiful

Somehow we made the whole world bright

 

I never knew that fear and hate could be so strong
All they'd leave us were these whispers in the night
But still my heart is singing
We were right

 

 

If I never knew you
There's no moment I regret
If I never knew this love
I would have no inkling of
If our time has gone too fast I've lived at last
How precious life can be

 

 

I thought our love would be so beautiful
Somehow we'd make the whole world bright

 

 

I thought our love would be so beautiful
We'd turn the darkness into light

 

 

And still my heart is singing
We were right

 

 

We were right
And if I never knew you
I'd have lived my whole life through

 

Empty as the sky

 

Never knowing why
Lost forever

 



Read more: Jon Secada - If I Never Knew You Lyrics | MetroLyrics 
נכתב על ידי RunRanRun , 4/1/2017 21:18  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט



1,746

© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לRunRanRun אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על RunRanRun ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ