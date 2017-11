11/2017

The thought that one day I'll just be a lost memory scares me

I want them to remember, I want them to feel what I feel but I'm losing my mind between my feelings and what's right to do

I'm powerless to the feeling of loving someone that doesn't love me anymore and it's seems like I'm one of the few people alive that can actually die from a broken heart.

What do I do?

Who do I turn to to make it better?

Why do I want just the person who hurt me the most to be here and help me through this?