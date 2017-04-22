The last time I myself started to contemplate suicide I had this kind of realization. That I was straddling the fence of life and death.
I was only partially alive in fact.
I realized I had a choice to make.
I get to either commit to death or I get to commit to life. No more being in the middle. So what I did is..because suicide was always an option, I decided that for this moment I'm going to commit 100% to life and do everything I can, with what I have from where I am.
This is the only way I realized, I'm going to create the life I wanted to live as oppose to the ones I always wanted to escape from.
it was nothing more complex than the decision itself. And caring more about how I felt with the minute I had in front of me than I cared about anything else.
I started to make decisions in my life according to the criteria of whether it felt better...and nothing else.