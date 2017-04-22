לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים

Just my bs life

Avatarכינוי:  Dannyyy

בן: 22





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    אפריל 2017    >>
אבגדהוש
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      

 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 
4/2017


The last time I myself started to contemplate suicide I had this kind of realization. That I was straddling the fence of life and death.
I was only partially alive in fact.
I realized I had a choice to make.
I get to either commit to death or I get to commit to life. No more being in the middle. So what I did is..because suicide was always an option, I decided that for this moment I'm going to commit 100% to life and do everything I can, with what I have from where I am.
This is the only way I realized, I'm going to create the life I wanted to live as oppose to the ones I always wanted to escape from.
it was nothing more complex than the decision itself. And caring more about how I felt with the minute I had in front of me than I cared about anything else.
I started to make decisions in my life according to the criteria of whether it felt better...and nothing else.
נכתב על ידי Dannyyy , 22/4/2017 17:44  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: משוגעים , מתוסבכים , המתמודדים
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לDannyyy אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Dannyyy ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ