4/2017



The last time I myself started to contemplate suicide I had this kind of realization. That I was straddling the fence of life and death. I was only partially alive in fact. I realized I had a choice to make. I get to either commit to death or I get to commit to life. No more being in the middle. So what I did is..because suicide was always an option, I decided that for this moment I'm going to commit 100% to life and do everything I can, with what I have from where I am. This is the only way I realized, I'm going to create the life I wanted to live as oppose to the ones I always wanted to escape from. it was nothing more complex than the decision itself. And caring more about how I felt with the minute I had in front of me than I cared about anything else. I started to make decisions in my life according to the criteria of whether it felt better...and nothing else.

