לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

גנים של חופש


Avatarכינוי:  Mud

גיל: 23





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 
7/2017

מאלנקי זאיצ'יק


 

Run rabbit run

Do as the others

You are never done

Turnin the vanes

Keep on mowing your lawn

 

always rushing and crushing

and fuck those behind

it's with me or against me

quick don't waste the time

no question its not your desicion

!you know

count your profits and go

as the foam in your mounth overflows

 

 

someone knows better

someone will help us

meanwhile we run on our wheels

getting no where

but get our compliance and bills

this stampede to buy stock

of whatever is selling

distorting your brain

falsifies your emotion

as you get more possession and further away from being free

 
נכתב על ידי Mud , 4/7/2017 19:36  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 20 פלוס , יצירתיות , פילוסופיית חיים
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לMud אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Mud ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ