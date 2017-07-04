מאלנקי זאיצ'יק

Run rabbit run
Do as the others
You are never done
Turnin the vanes
Keep on mowing your lawn
always rushing and crushing
and fuck those behind
it's with me or against me
quick don't waste the time
no question its not your desicion
!you know
count your profits and go
as the foam in your mounth overflows
someone knows better
someone will help us
meanwhile we run on our wheels
getting no where
but get our compliance and bills
this stampede to buy stock
of whatever is selling
distorting your brain
falsifies your emotion
as you get more possession and further away from being free