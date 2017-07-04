מאלנקי זאיצ'יק

7/2017

Run rabbit run

Do as the others

You are never done

Turnin the vanes

Keep on mowing your lawn

always rushing and crushing

and fuck those behind

it's with me or against me

quick don't waste the time

no question its not your desicion

!you know

count your profits and go

as the foam in your mounth overflows

someone knows better

someone will help us

meanwhile we run on our wheels

getting no where

but get our compliance and bills

this stampede to buy stock

of whatever is selling

distorting your brain

falsifies your emotion

as you get more possession and further away from being free