This is the Voice of Hope

7/2017

10.07.106 - ED



Dear reader, welcome.







It was definitely an intense few months.





Seems like the author 's depression & anxiety have peaked during the past few months, but also been the lowest for a short while during the month.





Around a month ago, the author posted a post on an app called Whisper, stating that he's looking for people to have a clean conversation with.





One person replied, which will be named HAZ for privacy purposes.





They've talked for a while on the app about all sorts of small-talk and varying topics that had no connection to one another.





After a while, they decided it would be better if they moved to converse on WhatsApp and later on Facebook, so they have.





It seemed that the conversations were oriented more towards small talk and support towards each other, then the conversations got a bit strange..





HAZ has insisted to help the author out with bills and buying you things upon meeting (Such as meals and bus tickets) - to which he refused.





He refused since he doesn't feel comfortable receiving gifts and being paid for in any occasion, nor does he like to recieve gifts.





HAZ has tried to justify the spending by saying it was not fair that he was from a specific economical status and being supported, while the author has to support himself and is not coming from such a status.





This of course, led the author to tell him that it's not a valid reason.





Since then, until very recently, HAZ has insisted to pay/'help out' monetarily in the time of need/buy the author an expensive birthday present when he flat-out refused and has been telling HAZ repeatedly to stop and that the author would be personally offended if he did pay for anything again.





HAZ has paid once for the author's meal with him without the author's consent, when they first met and another time when they met a different time.





They have also met at the Pride Parade and HAZ has asked, out of nowhere, if the author goes to clubs around the area which are more sexually oriented, which the author told him that he does not.





There was a mention of them a few times around conversations on Facebook by HAZ and until not long ago, where the author has explicitly told him to stop mentioning them because it makes the author feel uncomfortable.





It feels strange to be honest, since HAZ conveys his train of thought and his process in the conversation.





For example, in their conversations, HAZ has strongly pushed for the author to go to his Psychiatrist (and offering to pay for his medication and bills) every time he felt depressed and has not been afraid to mention the fact that the author does need to go to his psychiatrist ASAP (which is 2 hrs away by public transport from the author's house), set the appointment and that the bills would be taken care of - which as you may guess, could bring a lot of stress and a sense of nagging.





By the way, he also said that to his shrink, which told him to stop doing that since he would risk me stopping talking to him.





HAZ of course mentioned it to the author, which said that he was basically right in his judgement and apologized, as he usually does, about anything. (Even when he's going to take a bath, he apologizes)





It feels so strange and it's a very tense friendship.. HAZ has mentioned that the author is his crush and that he's "hot" and good looking (even though that the author does not think so) and also mentioned a few times that his 'crush rejected' him and how he feels sad about it, referring to the author.





The story will be continued..

BGM: 왕재산경음악단음악 №13

후대들을 위하여