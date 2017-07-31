Fake Is Everywhere

7/2017

One lightbulb with a crazy chandelier are swinging up above my innocent head. Pink dresses everywhere, starting to lose desire in diamonds and glitter, Shiny eyes and fake flowers. Everywhere.

I mean, why is love have to contain flowers? It's too pink, so unreal. Love means loving even when you hating this girl, I don't want my life to be so pink. So normal.

I know it's all the same, we're nothing than a machine that eats, sleeps, having sex, studying shit we ourselves make. Learning our own history. Saying we learn from past people's mistakes, but it's all just the same. Still killing, still rapping, still fighting. Still racism, still philosophical night in a 2 people's bad, that contains only me and my unmatched socks.

Suit, tie, and fresh red wine is spilling out of my veins. Over her dress. Tragedy. When do you think to get married? Time's running and you're not getting any younger, of course. Tell me about it. Teenage years have passed long time ago, and also the beautiful years that I could make a woman come on by to my 3 rooms flat in the middle if the city. After 2 glasses of wine, and much more bottles waiting for us, it's Fuckin life.

So back to official clothes, dances and smiles, I'm so damn envy of those five years old children don't know what's fuckin looking for them in the future. Letting go of their hyperactivity. Letting thrills roll around all over the floor. That clean nasty floor. Thinking dancing like this means you're so wild.

Fake. Fake everywhere. Fake moves on a romantic dance, fake smiles on people's faces in pictures, fake words being told about the dead, fake favorite music they put on the radio, fake boobs she had last night in bed.

Don't lie to me when you don't like my cookings, don't lie to me on your stupid songs of freedom. I've been to the highest point of most beautiful mountains. Ever. Loneliness is after all of us. Not airplanes nor expensive shoes, nothing's going to save us.

Weddings. You get a cake, and a full life responsibility for a person. You're signing the papers only to understand each other. Understand like the same understandings the whole world has. All of us are trying to fit into the globe, but they all are doing it so normally, so boring, so right.

Why would I ask her how is she doing if I don't give a damn shit? Why would I pay for 3 years of law school, if all I enjoy doing is art? Art is no money but I'd rather bless those 50 years of life (gonna die from too much alcohol/life wouldn't be interesting in one point) than using some unknown words only doctors use, cuz after 7 years they gotta show the world they've learned something worthwhile.

I wear underwear with holes and I have no fear from death. I wonder when will people stop being in such a hurry and act like they are capable of standing shitty people with their charming smile.

Oh baby, when I drink my glass of wine with you, and you wear that Gucci dress you bought for not too many dollars, I swear I can still see you even when my eyes are closed, and hell I feel that "good looking" dessert you made sure you have taken at least 5 pictures of it for Instagram is coming slowly out of my throat. But in a nicely way. Of course.

Would you like to take a picture too?

Just make sure it's not blurry, before you ask me if I'm doing any good.

oh darling, excuse me girl not asking what's new down town, without meaning to another town you're uncomfortable with. And hey baby, it's surly Fuckin inserting, hearing bout your 465 day at work today, and how lovely your friends are. Fuck you baby. But I mean, seriously, come on n fuck with me.

I can make you have a 'since 17' tattoo on your ass. That could be you, reborn. Reborn to a let's talk straight life. After you'll be impressed of some of my pretty awesome paintings, and let me pull your hair in a you call it 'crazy' way. Maybe you'll be experiencing life. On your next date.

And lower your expectations. As long as it's not with me.