1/2017



My name is Luka I live on the second floor I live upstairs from you Yes I think you've seen me before If you hear something late at night Some kind of trouble. some kind of fight Just don't ask me what it was Just don't ask me what it was Just don't ask me what it was I think it's because I'm clumsy I try not to talk too loud Maybe it's because I'm crazy I try not to act too proud They only hit until you cry After that you don't ask why You just don't argue anymore You just don't argue anymore You just don't argue anymore Yes I think I'm okay I walked into the door again Well, if you ask that's what I'll say And it's not your business anyway I guess I'd like to be alone With nothing broken, nothing thrown Just don't ask me how I am ] My name is Luka I live on the second floor I live upstairs from you Yes I think you've seen me before If you hear something late at night Some kind of trouble, some kind of fight Just don't ask me what it was Just don't ask me what it was Just don't ask me what it was And they only hit until you cry After that, you don't ask why You just don't argue anymore You just don't argue anymore You just don't argue anymore אחד הפוסטים הראשונים מדברים בדיוק על זה! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luka_(song) משמעות השיר בעיני היוצרת. קסום ממש.