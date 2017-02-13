When people
talk about a block in their lives, we usually think of a metaphorical thing,
something that prevents them from reaching their goals.
Us, writers -
we do have a very special kind of a blocker. It's called a writer's block. We have
it almost every day, every time our
fingers feel the deep need to reach for the keyboard and write down our
feelings. We just... can't.
I don't say
it isn't like all other types of blockers. It does prevent us from reaching our
goals but in addition, it gives us things
called: mood swings.
We could
lash it at our loved ones, while they notice our agony and try to bring peace
offerings, usually in the shapes of coffee mugs with extra caffeine.
We could
scream in anger into our pillows, and cry about how miserable our lives are,
and how bad writers we are.
Or we could just manage to have a staring contest
with our beloved computer, no matter what
company's logo decorating the cover. We stare at it, it stares back at us. Human
vs. the machine. Eventually, it always
wins. But who's counting the rounds right?
One way or
another, we somehow manage to overcome it. Eventually. My way of dealing with
my writer's block is to actually write
about it. Like Wattpad writes every time
they update. They treat the update as a person
and write a short and amusing story about what's new in their app while using him as a human being.
So Writer's
Block came to my mind a few days ago, while I was majorly depressed. He opened
the back door, slowly tiptoed his way, and surprised me with a small bump on my
left shoulder.
“Guess who's
back!” Writer's Block sat on my bed, as the metal coils squeaked with excitement.
Writer's Block slowly but cheerfully unpacked
his purple suitcase and placed his luggage
on my squared wooden nightstand, where I usually
put all the books I'm currently reading (something between five at the same
time. Don't ask).
“Ugh, not
you again. I thought you were only planning to come next Tuesday...” I slowly
sighed and placed my head on the glass case of my desk.
“Oh come on
now, don't be silly. We've rescheduled, don't
you remember? Check your journal”, Writer's Block said as he took a white towel
from his backpack and a bottle of shampoo.
“I have some
in my bathroom. Plus, you know I don't write our scheduled meetings on my diary –people would think I'm officially losing it”, I sighed again and
kept my head down on my desk.
“You're not
fun today, you know that”? Writer's Block kept whining, as he sat back on my
white sheeted bed. It looked quite comfy when he sat on it, to be honest.
“Tell me
something I don't know”, a slight mumble of words came out of my dry mouth, as I
kept sitting like a withered plant. I don't even think the human spine could bend in a shape like the one I was in.
“Oh, honey. What's wrong? Did someone hurt you? I swear to
god, tell me his name- you know what? Is he a writer? I can make some calls-““stop
it. It's ok. I'm just… well, I'm just very depressed. A lot of people have disappointed
me lately, and I don't have anyone”, I quietly said as I went from my chair to
my bed, right next to Writer's Block. He reached for my head and stroked my curly hair with slow, comforting waves.
“Now now,
don't get all bummed up. I need you to stay with me, so I'll have someone to
annoy”, Writer's Block sent me a flashing bright smile, and I giggled a bit. He
knew how to be funny sometimes.
“Well, I guess
I'll try to write something down in a few minutes or so. You'll have work to do”,
I managed to get out of my mouth.
Writer's
Block looked at me for a few seconds that felt like forever. He examined me,
probably analyzing the situation I was in, and said:
“Come on
now, you need to rest”
“What? Don't
you want me to-““No”, Writer's Block interrupted,
and got up from the bed.
“Get inside,
I'll cover you with the blanket. I know you
think these sheets look comfortable”, Writer's Block smiled and I laughed. He did
know how to read my mind and diminish every
thought I had.
“Come on”,
Writer's Block waited for me to crawl under the blanket. It really was
very comfortable. He covered me up with my blanket
and sat next to me.
“Hey”, I whispered.
“Hmm?”
Writer's Block mumbled as he stroked my
head.
“Can you
come back another day?” I asked him and
stared at him with big wondering eyes.
“Come on now
darling, you know you don't want me to leave”, was the only thing Writer's
Block said, as he kept stroking my hair.
I slowly felt
the need for sleep crawling up to my thoughts, and I put all the other thoughts
aside, as I closed my eyes and slowly sank into deep sleep.
Writer's
Block was right.
I didn't want
him to leave. After all – all the fun only began when he was around.
μ