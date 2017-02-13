2/2017

When people talk about a block in their lives, we usually think of a metaphorical thing, something that prevents them from reaching their goals.

Us, writers - we do have a very special kind of a blocker. It's called a writer's block. We have it almost every day, every time our fingers feel the deep need to reach for the keyboard and write down our feelings. We just... can't.

I don't say it isn't like all other types of blockers. It does prevent us from reaching our goals but in addition, it gives us things called: mood swings.

We could lash it at our loved ones, while they notice our agony and try to bring peace offerings, usually in the shapes of coffee mugs with extra caffeine.

We could scream in anger into our pillows, and cry about how miserable our lives are, and how bad writers we are.

Or we could just manage to have a staring contest with our beloved computer, no matter what company's logo decorating the cover. We stare at it, it stares back at us. Human vs. the machine. Eventually, it always wins. But who's counting the rounds right?

One way or another, we somehow manage to overcome it. Eventually. My way of dealing with my writer's block is to actually write about it. Like Wattpad writes every time they update. They treat the update as a person and write a short and amusing story about what's new in their app while using him as a human being.

So Writer's Block came to my mind a few days ago, while I was majorly depressed. He opened the back door, slowly tiptoed his way, and surprised me with a small bump on my left shoulder.

“Guess who's back!” Writer's Block sat on my bed, as the metal coils squeaked with excitement. Writer's Block slowly but cheerfully unpacked his purple suitcase and placed his luggage on my squared wooden nightstand, where I usually put all the books I'm currently reading (something between five at the same time. Don't ask).

“Ugh, not you again. I thought you were only planning to come next Tuesday...” I slowly sighed and placed my head on the glass case of my desk.

“Oh come on now, don't be silly. We've rescheduled, don't you remember? Check your journal”, Writer's Block said as he took a white towel from his backpack and a bottle of shampoo.

“I have some in my bathroom. Plus, you know I don't write our scheduled meetings on my diary –people would think I'm officially losing it”, I sighed again and kept my head down on my desk.

“You're not fun today, you know that”? Writer's Block kept whining, as he sat back on my white sheeted bed. It looked quite comfy when he sat on it, to be honest.

“Tell me something I don't know”, a slight mumble of words came out of my dry mouth, as I kept sitting like a withered plant. I don't even think the human spine could bend in a shape like the one I was in.

“Oh, honey. What's wrong? Did someone hurt you? I swear to god, tell me his name- you know what? Is he a writer? I can make some calls-““stop it. It's ok. I'm just… well, I'm just very depressed. A lot of people have disappointed me lately, and I don't have anyone”, I quietly said as I went from my chair to my bed, right next to Writer's Block. He reached for my head and stroked my curly hair with slow, comforting waves.

“Now now, don't get all bummed up. I need you to stay with me, so I'll have someone to annoy”, Writer's Block sent me a flashing bright smile, and I giggled a bit. He knew how to be funny sometimes.

“Well, I guess I'll try to write something down in a few minutes or so. You'll have work to do”, I managed to get out of my mouth.

Writer's Block looked at me for a few seconds that felt like forever. He examined me, probably analyzing the situation I was in, and said:

“Come on now, you need to rest”

“What? Don't you want me to-““No”, Writer's Block interrupted, and got up from the bed.

“Get inside, I'll cover you with the blanket. I know you think these sheets look comfortable”, Writer's Block smiled and I laughed. He did know how to read my mind and diminish every thought I had.

“Come on”, Writer's Block waited for me to crawl under the blanket. It really was very comfortable. He covered me up with my blanket and sat next to me.

“Hey”, I whispered.

“Hmm?” Writer's Block mumbled as he stroked my head.

“Can you come back another day?” I asked him and stared at him with big wondering eyes.

“Come on now darling, you know you don't want me to leave”, was the only thing Writer's Block said, as he kept stroking my hair.

I slowly felt the need for sleep crawling up to my thoughts, and I put all the other thoughts aside, as I closed my eyes and slowly sank into deep sleep.

Writer's Block was right.

I didn't want him to leave. After all – all the fun only began when he was around.





μ