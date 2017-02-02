2/2017

לא ממש תוכן רציני אבל חשבתי שזה משעשע בטירוף.

שני סיפורי pregnancy scare:

“I was a freshman in high school and I had a pregnancy scare and somehow my boyfriend's sister and all her friends (they were seniors) found out and the next day they grabbed me in front of the whole school in the cafeteria and forced me into the bathroom and locked me in a stall and wouldn't let me out until I took a test. There were like 20 seniors in there and I took it and ran out of the bathroom and they came back into the cafeteria and announced to everyone, ‘It's negative!' That set the tone and my reputation for the next four years of high school.”

“It was the day before Valentine's Day and I kept saying that I had to tell [my boyfriend] something (I think it was that we had dinner plans next week or something dumb like that). At night we were walking up the steps to my bedroom and I said, “oh, remind me to tell you that thing” and he goes, “you're starting to scare me should I be nervous?” Then I was thinking to myself this could be fun. So, we get to my room and I go ‘so remember the other week when you saw that pregnancy test in my room and I said it was Noelle's? Well, it's not, it was mine. I was going to wait for Valentine's Day so it could be your present. But the test was positive babe, I'm pregnant.” Instead of the freak out and panic that I expected, tears of joy start rolling down his face and he gets this huge smile and picks me up and was like, ‘Baby, this is incredible, this is the greatest thing.' He's legit crying so happy and is like, ‘I can't believe this, this is amazing, how long have you known? I can't believe this are you serious?!' And I was like ‘….no…..' And he was like ‘what?' I had to be like, ‘I'm sorry, I was just fucking with you.' He got very angry and wouldn't talk to me and then I cried to my mom and sister about how much of an asshole I am. I have not made a pregnancy joke again to say the least.”