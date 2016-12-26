The Butterfly's Premission \\

Please, I beg you,

Pretty butterfly please -

Give me a while,

Until I figure out,

Wether I should use the word -

Me, or us?

Give me forever to consider, the side effects of each of the following plausible events -

Unlike pills to soothe a belly ache, or calm nausea down, the list of the side effects of my word of choice won't include - spontaneously fainting, loss of sight or random stains on the surface of the skin.

It may include, though, a broken heart, glittery eyeballs, sleepless nights\restful days, loss of appetite\major hunger bursts (specifically inclined to sweet tasted ice creams, preferably eaten at 4am in front of the television when the light of the screen is the only thing lightning the room).

As I stand here, on my right - my tempting fairytale, and on my left - my decaying grave, I listen to the melody of the angels and demons who lives inside my skull chant.

The more I concider my choice of words, hesitatingly taking my time -the louder, more terrifying the melody becomes.

Then when the chant becomes so loud, and the noise is unbearable, I can no longer hear me own thoughts.

They're oh so stained with terrifying voices.

Fever.

My thoughts are out of order.

When one can't think -> she acts.

Terrified.

Unstoppable.

Determined.

"Us!" -

I yelled.

Heavily gasping.

I might have caused my own death.

Might have caused my own salvation.

Only time will seperate,

between right and wrong,

good and bad.

salvation and death.





