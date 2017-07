7/2017

VELVET

her skin is like velvet her face cut from stone her eyes when she is smiling will never reach home but hear how she sings her touch would be tender her lips would be warm but when we're together i'm always alone but hear how she sings hear how she sings her skin is like velvet so i went to her home her place like a palace with things you can't own her skin is like velvet and hear hw she sings hear how she sings