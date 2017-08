8/2017

I knew you were empty

I knew you were lost

yet still I'm alone

but oh how I've grown



Thought that he'd left me

I thought that he'd burned out bright

and I'm alone



but somehow I'm alright

It seemed so easy

just to walk, just to run

but if you leave me

I can reacquaint myself with my true loved one



Just leave town

I can sleep when you're not around

I thought it was myself, that I'd found



-

הדבר שהכי מרגיע אותי בכל המעבר הזה

הוא שעזבת את העיר.

והיא נהדרת, גם: