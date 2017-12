I go there when everyone stands here

I say yes when they say no

If you believe i can not ,so i believe i do

I love me more when you tell me you dont.





I dont compare myself to Someone I dont want to be

I dont compare myself to Someone who does'nt me

Because one day ill be ..





Gone forever!

Knowing that i didnt waste my time trying

trying to please someone or being someone els

Instead of just being myself

They will be gone forever

without remembering who you are

And who you were, what you said ,what you did

They'll take to their grave another memories .





You mean nothing to me when i mean nothing to you

Im still loyal even if I look innocent

Im still loyal when everyones cheating on me, cause people love to pretend.





