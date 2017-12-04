לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
BE MY GUEST




Darkness


I want to design my life from scrach
Knowing that if i fall, I won't crash 
I want to be the reason of your smile
I don't want you to feel like you're forced to lie
I dont have the best perspective on life
we look at things different 
but you know how you look to me
I see the negative in everything 
but although you're not perfect
somehow, I can only see the good parts of you

Im standing in front of you,
the fire in your eyes 
is my reflection, at night 
Im standing like a flame
as I see the fire in your eyes 
but it does'nt emit any radiation of light 
in the darkness, no more

I want to design my life from scrach 
knowing that if i fall I wont crash 
but I guess i'm forced to do it without you, you'll be fine
you smile but I guess i'm not the reason 
you're not mine
now the fire in your eyes is just my reflection ,nothing more, 
I see the negative in everything 
but although you're not perfect, you know
somehow, I can only see the good parts of you.

Im standing in front of you,
the fire in your eyes 
is my reflection, at night 
Im standing like a flame
as I see the fire in your eyes 
but it does'nt emit any radiation of light 
in the darkness, no more.
נכתב על ידי TheDeadSongWriter , 4/12/2017 16:24  
כינוי:  TheDeadSongWriter

בת: 17




374
