12/2017

I want to design my life from scrach

Knowing that if i fall, I won't crash

I want to be the reason of your smile

I don't want you to feel like you're forced to lie

I dont have the best perspective on life

we look at things different

but you know how you look to me

I see the negative in everything

but although you're not perfect

somehow, I can only see the good parts of you





Im standing in front of you,

the fire in your eyes

is my reflection, at night

Im standing like a flame

as I see the fire in your eyes

but it does'nt emit any radiation of light

in the darkness, no more





I want to design my life from scrach

knowing that if i fall I wont crash

but I guess i'm forced to do it without you, you'll be fine

you smile but I guess i'm not the reason

you're not mine

now the fire in your eyes is just my reflection ,nothing more,

I see the negative in everything

but although you're not perfect, you know

somehow, I can only see the good parts of you.



