I want to design my life from scrach
Knowing that if i fall, I won't crash
I want to be the reason of your smile
I don't want you to feel like you're forced to lie
I dont have the best perspective on life
we look at things different
but you know how you look to me
I see the negative in everything
but although you're not perfect
somehow, I can only see the good parts of you
Im standing in front of you,
the fire in your eyes
is my reflection, at night
Im standing like a flame
as I see the fire in your eyes
but it does'nt emit any radiation of light
in the darkness, no more
I want to design my life from scrach
knowing that if i fall I wont crash
but I guess i'm forced to do it without you, you'll be fine
you smile but I guess i'm not the reason
you're not mine
now the fire in your eyes is just my reflection ,nothing more,
I see the negative in everything
but although you're not perfect, you know
somehow, I can only see the good parts of you.
Im standing in front of you,
the fire in your eyes
is my reflection, at night
Im standing like a flame
as I see the fire in your eyes
but it does'nt emit any radiation of light
in the darkness, no more.