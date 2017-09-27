9/2017

One another song that I wrote

The lines of the scar On the back of your heart Remind me of what I've done. The sound of your laugh The history on draft Is kept in your mind so hard.

Remember me as a human Not as the devil, not as your fied Rememeber me as a human Maybe the wrong guy Maybe the stupid But remember me as a human being Maybe not perfect Sure not a beast Just a human That somewhere exists.

The grey clouds of your sky On the front of my eyes Remind me of what I've done. Does it remind you of who I am? I am the biggest heart With the smallest brain.

I know I've hurt you But so are you, heart glove The only difference between us Is that you only deserve love.

Remember me as a human Not as the devil, not as your fied Rememeber me as a human Maybe the wrong guy Maybe the stupid But remember me as a human being Maybe not perfect Sure not a beast Just a human That somewhere exists.

-T-