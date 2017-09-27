One another song that I wrote

The lines of the scar
On the back of your heart
Remind me of what I've done.
The sound of your laugh
The history on draft
Is kept in your mind so hard.
Remember me as a human
Not as the devil, not as your fied
Rememeber me as a human
Maybe the wrong guy
Maybe the stupid
But remember me as a human being
Maybe not perfect
Sure not a beast
Just a human
That somewhere exists.
The grey clouds of your sky
On the front of my eyes
Remind me of what I've done.
Does it remind you of who I am?
I am the biggest heart
With the smallest brain.
I know I've hurt you
But so are you, heart glove
The only difference between us
Is that you only deserve love.
Remember me as a human
Not as the devil, not as your fied
Rememeber me as a human
Maybe the wrong guy
Maybe the stupid
But remember me as a human being
Maybe not perfect
Sure not a beast
Just a human
That somewhere exists.
-T-