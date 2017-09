9/2017

Look at the rain

Look at the rain

Listen to the sound of it In memory of who I was for you. Get on the train

Get on the train

It is high time to leave

Got nothing to lose.





I will never wear

heart on a sleeve

Again

It's too hard to me to bear the consequences.





But I'll rise

I'll rise above my own blood

I'll be wise

I'll be wise, with no guns to load

Won't shoot my own leg again

Won't let anybody shoot me

This time I'll rise

This time I'm wise

And nobody's gonna break me down

Again.





-T-