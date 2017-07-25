7/2017

The truth runs wild

Like a tear down a cheek

Trying to save face, and daddy heart break

I'm lying through my teeth

This voice inside

Has been eating at me

Trying to replace the love that I fake

With what we both need

The truth runs wild

Like kids on concrete

Trying to sedate, my mind in its cage

And numb what I see

Awake, wide eyed

I'm screaming at me

Trying to keep faith and picture his face

Staring up at me

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart's mistaken, oh

So if I'm losing a piece of me

Maybe I don't want heaven?