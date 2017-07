7/2017

No matter how many times that you told me you wanted to leave

No matter how many breaths that you took you still couldn't breathe

No matter how many nights that you'd lie wide awake

to the sound of the poison rain





Where did you go

Where did you go

Where did you go





As days go by.. the night's on fire





Tell me would you kill to save a life

Tell me would you kill to prove you're right

Crash, crash

burn, let it all burn

This hurricane's chasing us all underground