going above
feeling under
.fresh air nowhere in this city
breathe
the human cum of
,trash
."dear" nature
where are you going, childhood?
we have not even bless hello,
how do you really look like, hope?
wasted, i know.
.helpless, god knows
עלוקות נשמה
שדים רחוקים
i have nothing to say in your words
i have no one to be in your world
or am i struggling
and nothing for.
nowhere in the city
nowhere but somewhere
upthere
where am i mother soul
jelly brain
where am i
someone mean and
way too confused
sits in my forever only
place of honor
to be