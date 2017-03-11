3/2017

going above

feeling under

.fresh air nowhere in this city

breathe

the human cum of

,trash

."dear" nature

where are you going, childhood?

we have not even bless hello,

how do you really look like, hope?

wasted, i know.

.helpless, god knows

עלוקות נשמה

שדים רחוקים

i have nothing to say in your words

i have no one to be in your world

or am i struggling

and nothing for.

nowhere in the city

nowhere but somewhere

upthere

where am i mother soul

jelly brain

where am i









someone mean and

way too confused

sits in my forever only

place of honor

to be