"dear"


going above 


feeling under


.fresh air nowhere in this city


breathe 

the human cum of 

,trash


."dear" nature


where are you going, childhood?

we have not even bless hello,


how do you really look like, hope?


wasted, i know.

.helpless, god knows


עלוקות נשמה


שדים רחוקים


i have nothing to say in your words


i have no one to be in your world


or am i struggling 

and nothing for.


nowhere in the city


nowhere but somewhere


upthere


where am i mother soul


jelly brain


where am i



someone mean and 

way too confused 

sits in my forever only

place of honor

to be


 
נכתב על ידי inner outer , 11/3/2017 17:40  
