,Oh my blood, once was my own

.But in one touch you made it yours

?What have you done

?What have you done

,Yeah I know I went and left you all alone

.Please don't think that I let you go

.I never let go

,‘Cause I could touch a hundred thousand souls

.But none of them would ever feel like home

,And no matter how far and wide I roam

.You're the only one I'll ever know

!I don't belong to anyone else

,Oh, my blood, once was my own

.But in one touch you made it yours

?What have you done

?What have you done

!My poor bones

.Rearrange them to fit your mold

.Hang me up on your bedroom wall

.Now I can't breathe at all

!I don't belong to anyone else

!I don't belong to anyone else

,I know you only want me to yourself

!But I don't belong to anyone else