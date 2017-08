8/2017

,We've made such a mess of this place

.There's blood stains on your face

,Watch everybody kneel and pray

.In vein, in her name

,God, everybody's sleep walking

.but they think they're awake

,Our hands always covered in shame

.But it won't wash away

.There's blood in the water but it tastes so sweet

,Show me no mercy

.And let it rain, let it rain

,Show me no mercy

.And let it rain

.If you're gonna make it hurt show me no mercy

.This place is going up in flames and we watch and we wait

.And I think I kind of like the way it burns in my face

.There's blood in the water but it tastes so sweet

.The sky is on fire, let it rain on me