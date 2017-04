İn fair Verona where we lay our scene

Juliet is on her knees

She shoots to kill and aims to please

You can see it in her eyes

It's not something that she hides

She can't stand being alone

So you thank her for her charm

And you take her in your arms

She just won't let you go

She said her daddy was an alcoholic

And her mother was an animal

Now she's living like a rolling stone

She said that the lord will never take her alive

If you take her home

In Belarus she was a desperate teen

She danced the gogo for the bourgeoisie

Now she's here

And she is on her knees

And she won't apologize

For the cheating and the lies

But she can't stand being this way

And you can see it in her eyes

She will kill them if they try

To send her back to her grave