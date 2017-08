8/2017

Matt Simons - Catch & Release











There's a place I go to

Where no one knows me

It's not lonely

It's a necessary thing

It's a place I made up

Find out what I'm made of

The nights are stayed up

Let it wash over me

Ready to lose my feet

Take me on to the place

Steady on down the line

Lose every sense of time

Take it all in and wake up

Day to day I'm blind to see

And find how far

To go