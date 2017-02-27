KINGS OF LEON
"Use Somebody"
I've been roaming around
Always looking down at all I see
Painted faces, fill the places I can't reach
You know that I could use somebody
You know that I could use somebody
Someone like you, and all you know, and how you speak
Countless lovers under cover of the street
You know that I could use somebody
You know that I could use somebody
Someone like you
Off in the night, while you live it up, I'm off to sleep
Waging wars to shape the poet and the beat
I hope it's gonna make you notice
I hope it's gonna make you notice
Someone like me
Someone like me
Someone like me, somebody
I'm ready now
Someone like you, somebody
I've been roaming around,
Always looking down at all I see