Use Somebody


כלב פולוויל הסולן של קינגס אוף ליאון מסתובב כמו רוח ברחבי העיר ללא מטרה מחפש חיים ולא מוצא.

מבוזה על ידי אנשים מרגיש נשפט מהחולפים על ידו כשיש מגע עיניים מרגיש חשוף ומושפל מוריד מבטו מהם.

מסתכל על פרצופים נראים לו מצויירים כאילו יש שאלטר שמפעיל את החשמל בבני האדם רק שלו מכובה מת.

הולך למקומות מנסה להיות שם אבל לא יכול לגעת רק להתקרב. 


נואש למישהי מהעבר מוזר לו הרחוב בו אינסוף זוגות מתהלך כמו חייזר בעולם שחרב מחפש "אותה" ביניהם.


בלילה חושב בזמן שהיא חיה את חיי הלילה ונהנת מכל רגע הוא הולך לישון בכוח להעביר עוד יום.

נלחם בינו לבין עצמו על מנת לשרוד כי מה שמחזיק אותו שפוי זה איך לשפר את המילים והקצב של שיריו.

אולי היא תשים לב לזעקה האילמת שלו שתקרא את מבוכי נפשו.

רוצה מישהו כמוהו שתבין אותו ותקבל אותו עם השריטה שלו לפעמים נשבר מהחיפוש רוצה העיקר מישהי.

מרגיש פספוס שנתן להזדמנות חייו לעבור ועכשיו מוכן רק שזה כבר מאוחר מדי אולי מישהי כמוה.


השיר נגמר פאסימית סרט חייו מרגיש כמו לולאה אין סופית לא רואה אור בקצה המנהרה מחכה לנס מתי יגאל.


KINGS OF LEON


"Use Somebody"


I've been roaming around
Always looking down at all I see
 Painted faces, fill the places I can't reach


You know that I could use somebody
 You know that I could use somebody


Someone like you, and all you know, and how you speak
 Countless lovers under cover of the street


You know that I could use somebody
You know that I could use somebody
 Someone like you


Off in the night, while you live it up, I'm off to sleep
Waging wars to shape the poet and the beat
I hope it's gonna make you notice
 I hope it's gonna make you notice


Someone like me
Someone like me
 Someone like me, somebody


I'm ready now


Someone like you, somebody


I've been roaming around,
 Always looking down at all I see
27/2/2017 23:30  
