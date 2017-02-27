KINGS OF LEON





"Use Somebody"





I've been roaming around

Always looking down at all I see

Painted faces, fill the places I can't reach





You know that I could use somebody

You know that I could use somebody





Someone like you, and all you know, and how you speak

Countless lovers under cover of the street





You know that I could use somebody

You know that I could use somebody

Someone like you





Off in the night, while you live it up, I'm off to sleep

Waging wars to shape the poet and the beat

I hope it's gonna make you notice

I hope it's gonna make you notice





Someone like me

Someone like me

Someone like me, somebody





I'm ready now





Someone like you, somebody





I've been roaming around,

Always looking down at all I see







