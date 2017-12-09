"My years in Israel were the best years in my career"

12/2017

Sixteen years ago Dragoslava Zakula came to Israel for the first time in order to play for Bnei Yehuda. After 2 good years in orange, the Serbian point guard moved to Elitzur Ramla for 2 more years in which she had a major role in the team achievements. In an interview with her, Zakula told me why she started to play basketball, what was the reason that made her come to Israel, what were her actions on game day, and what she has to say to the fans of Bnei Yehuda and Elitzur Ramla.



When did you started to play basketball? "My beginning of playing basketball is connected to a physical education teacher in primary school who recommended me to play basketball when I was 11.5 years old. I went to the first practice in a basketball club, fall in love in this sport and stayed connected to basketball until now".

What do you do now? "For the last four years I live in Romania, where my husband is coaching basketball in B.C. " Sepsi Sic " that won the Romanian league and participate in Euro Cup competition. We live in small but beautiful city Sfantu Gheorghe-Covasna (for a lot of people from Israel known-close to bigger city Brasov). People are very friendly here and we adapt quickly to living in a different country. We have a daughter, Lana who is 11 years old and she goes to school here and of course plays basketball. Since we came here I started to work as a basketball coach for kids and I enjoy my time with them".



What was the reason for your coming to Israel? "I can honestly say that the reason was that I wanted to become a better player. I was a professional basketball player when I got an offer to come to play in Bnei Yehuda and I must say - that was a great decision. From the first year I felt in love with people in Israel, the country itself, the climax and of course - sea and sea sides all over Israel".



Do you believe that your years in the Israeli league made you a better player? "For sure. I stayed 4 years in Israel, developed as a player, teammate, and a person. I'll always consider these four years as the best years in my "professional career.



Did you consider yourself as a team leader? "Yes, definitely. We always had 2 Americans, 2 Europeans and a lot of Israeli players. I always consider myself as a person that connects different players from different cultures in order to feel like one unit. I'm pretty sure that this was very important thing for a successful team".



Do you still keep in touch with your former teammates, and do you follow the Israeli league? "Since I left Israel I keep on following the Israeli league. I'm still in touch not just with former teammates, but also with former coaches and former members of the clubs where I played. In my time playing in Israel I did not just have fun, I also made a lot of friends and that's the beauty of basketball".

As a point guard what would you prefer: to make your teammates better by giving out an assist or scoring by yourself? "As a point guard I would always prefer to do what is good for the team, because just like a Team (group of individual players connected in 1 team) you can make your goals! If situation on the court in some moment require me to give an assist instead of me scoring, I would give out an assist. But I must say like an ex point guard if sometimes the team needed me to score, I would do that, but not for me- for the team!!!. The team is the most important thing".

What was the most important moment in your career? "I was born in Croatia and when I was 17 years old I get offer from a club in Serbia which played 1st national league in ex Yugoslavia. I and my parents that always supported me decided to move there and try to play professional basketball .After almost 30 years since that moment I think that this was the most important moment in my career .All the rest was work, work and work!!!."

Who is the best player that you ever played with? "I must say that I was a lucky to play with great players that made me a better player! The list is long - Chamique Holdsclaw, Nykesha Sales, Crystal Robinson, Tracy Reid, Dominique Canty, Irina Osipova, Katya Snytsina".

"Lot of Serbian national team players (Slobodanka Tuvic, Gordana Grubin, Lara Mandic Daliborka Vilipic, and of course Israeli players such as Liron Cohen and Inna Gurevich . I missed a lot of names, but all of them help me to improve as a player".



Would you recommend your kids to follow you in order to become a professional basketball player? "I have a daughter that plays basketball, she is a beginner, but my recommendation is to love "the job (basketball)" .If I'll see that she loves basketball very much, I will support her to be professional player. I say - love -and I mean it!. Because professional playing is not easy, but if you love your job then you can succeed and enjoy in your life".

In your opinion, what actions should be taken in order to increase the T.V and press coverage of women's basketball? "When I played in Israel I must say that women's basketball was pretty much on TV and in press comparable with some another countries. Every Monday they aired the most interesting game on TV. In some way we (players) were very popular among the kids and people in Israel, which was very nice feeling for us. Maybe some kids started to play basketball because of some of us. I don't know what the situation now in Israel is, I can only hope that the situation is the same".



Where did you play after you left Israel? "After we won the championship title with Elitzur Ramla in season 20004/05. I stayed pregnant and in 2006 I gave birth to Lana. Few years later I played in Bosnia in Banja Luka where we lived. It was a good time playing there and we took the championship 2 times. During those 5-6 years playing in Bosnia, I signed a short contract in Gdinya Poland (euro league team) and 5 months contract on Cyprus to play Euro Cup with Ael Limassol".



What were your actions on game day? "I liked to sleep good, wake up, eat breakfast and after go to the city to drink coffee with my teammates. I made pasta for myself , rest a little in the afternoon and repeat in my head which players I will play, what are their best moves, and then I felt ready".



Do you have something to say to the fans of Bnei Yehuda and Elitzur Ramla? "The years that I played in Israel were the best 4 years of my basketball career and one of the reasons were fans of Bnei Yehuda and Elitzur Ramla. I always felt loved by them, they gave me a big support. That's why I want to say to them a big thank you, I love you all. Continue to support your teams in the same way that you supported us".



What are your hobbies? "Basketball is still my job but also my hobby .I enjoy watching basketball games, read books about basketball. On my spare time I like to spend time with my family (walking, travelling, playing kids games). And I must add something - thank you for this interview. I played in Israel a long time ago but as I felt loved when I played there, I feel nice today because you showed me that people in Israel don't forget players who played there and who fought for their clubs". "Hope to see you soon".



Pics: Dragosalva Zakula own archive and Szigyarto Szablocs, Crow Security













