“I came to Hapoel Rishon to win titles. The red fans are great.”

10/2017

After 2 months and a half in Israel, Mislav Nenadic has adjusted to the life in Israel. In an interview that I've made with him, the 25 years old Croatian right back that started his career in R.K. Kastela Adriachem at the age of 15 and played along the years in Tatabanya, Raiffeisen Barnbach/Koflach and NEXE Nasice before joining Hapoel Rishon Lezion, told me what are his goals for the season, what he heard about Idan Maimon as a player, why he started to play handball and who was his role model as a kid.

What made you start playing handball? “As a kid I've played football and basketball. At 2003 the Croatian national team won the world championship and one year later the team won the gold medal in Athens. That was the reason that made me start playing handball, after a few months I understand that I was a good player".”

Who was your role model as a kid? “It was Petar Metlicic. We both play in the same position".

What did you know about Hapoel Rishon before joining the club?” At first I didn't knew too much, but after I spook with players that have played in Israel, I learned that Hapoel Rishon is the best club in Israel with big history. That's why I came to Hapoel Rishon, in order to win titles.”

What do you know about Idan Maimon handball career? “Idan was one of the reasons why I signed, he also played as a right back, had 2 years of playing in Germany. He's a legend, I can learn a lot from him".



Do you think that Hapoel Rishon as a club should play in Europe? “Obviously. This year we won't play in Europe, but I think that next year we'll play in Europe, we deserve it. It can improve us.”

What are your goals as a player this season? “I want to make the team better, to help everyone, give 100% on each game and to become one of the best players on the team”.

What's the main difference between playing in Europe and playing in Israel? “In Europe players sometimes don't play so hard and physical as they play in Israel. The game is more tactical in Europe.”

Do you think that you should have won the first 2 games? “Against Ramat Hasharon we should have won for sure, we led during most parts of the game but they scored a lot of goals in the last few minutes of the game. A derby is always a tough match. We'd a 5 goals lead at the end of the first half, but the second half was hard, Avishay Smoler got hurt, and we didn't have a lot of players so a draw was quite good.”

Do you feel disappointed you haven't been invited to the Croatian national team? “I've played in all of Croatia junior national teams. At the moment there are very good players in my position such as Luka Stepancic and Luka Sebetic. I'm number 4 or 5 as a right back. But I'm still positive about making it to the national squad.”

What do you think about the life in Israel so far? “Before coming to Israel, I've heard about this country. After 2 and a half months I can say that Israel is a beautiful country with good people that always wants to help, everyone speaks English, I've only positive things to say about Israel”.

Do you feel that the fans of Hapoel Rishon give you a big boost during the games? “For sure. We've played

a few games away from home in which they gave us a lot of support, mostly in the derby. Once we'll play

better more fans will come to our games in order to support it, they're great.”

What do you do in your spare time?”I'd like to sleep and read books. I'm also at my fourth year of studying law. I've one more year before getting my degree”.

צילומים: גבי אלאלוף









