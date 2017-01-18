I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to represent Israel through basketball

1/2017

Jacqui Kalin is one of the most famous players in University of Northern Iowa history. The guard that grew up in Sioux City, Iowa is one of only three basketball players, male or female, that scored over 2,000 points in her years in the Panthers uniform. In an interview with Kalin who played two years in Ramat Hasharon and Maccabi Ramat Chen, she discusses when she started to play basketball, whether she will consider becoming a full time coach, what her most memorable moment was from her career, and what her hobbies are now.

What are you doing these days?

I currently work full time as a cook for Scenic Route Bakery. I'm also a color commentator for UNI Women's Basketball home games and local high school games.

At what age did you start playing basketball?

I started playing organized basketball in third grade (8 years old), but I grew up in a basketball family so played with my siblings as young as I can remember.

What was the most important thing that you learned about yourself during your career?

“Patience is a virtue.” There are so many moments throughout my career where I learned to stay patient. Coming back from two season-ending injuries taught me how to stay patient through physical therapy, and trust that I will come back stronger over time. Throughout my career I put in hours of extra time in the gym by myself, knowing that it would pay off later on if I stayed patient and continued to work hard. Even in life today, those lessons have reminded me now that if I stay patient and keep working hard, good things will come.

You played in Ramat Hasharon and Maccabi Ramat Chen. Why did you decide to leave Israel?

Leaving Israel was a very hard decision, because I loved living there. I love the people and the culture. But I got to a point where I was ready for a break from basketball. Due to injuries, I played college basketball for 6 years (instead of 4) and that took a toll on my body. I was ready for a break from basketball, both mentally and physically.

Which things should be improved in the Israeli league, and do you follow it?

I do follow the league, because I still have so many friends still playing! I don't currently have improvements to make.

You were part of the Israeli national team, how did you feel when you wore the blue and white uniform?

Getting to be a part of the Israeli National Team was one of the coolest experiences of my career (and life!). To be able to wear a jersey that represents the country of Israel was so meaningful, both as a basketball player and a person. I'm so proud to have Israeli citizenship and feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to represent Israel through basketball.

You were part of the coaching staff for Drake women's basketball. Do you still think about becoming a coach in the future?

I always thought I would coach after finishing my playing career, but I had some hesitations about the lifestyle of the profession. I was a full time coach at Drake for one year, but there are aspects of the profession that I didn't like, and I decided I would be happier staying around the game in other ways.

What's the most memorable moment in your career?

Bringing the University of Northern Iowa its first ever women's basketball conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance in 2011 rates at the top of my list. Playing for the Israeli National Team was also one of my most memorable moments.

Do you think about making a comeback to the court as a player?

I like to keep all my options open!

Why did you played 5 years at the University of Northern Iowa?

I actually played at UNI for SIX years due to injuries. It is very rare, but I received two medical redshirt seasons after a severe ankle injury my sophomore season and a severe knee injury my 5th year. I chose UNI because it felt like a great fit for both basketball and education.

What are you hobbies besides basketball?

I currently really enjoy CrossFit. It is a way for me to stay competitive and in shape! I love dogs and spend a lot of my free time dog sitting as well.





Do you have plans for the future?

Right now I am in a stage where I am trying to keep many different doors open and stay open minded to opportunities as they come. I absolutely love Israel so I have no doubt that I'll be back to visit in the future, in whatever capacity that may be. In the meantime, I am enjoying exploring many different areas of my life in addition to basketball.

Photo: Alona Haliwa





