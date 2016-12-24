I never dreamt that I'll become the first Jamaican player in the WNBA

Simone Edwards is one of the best foreign players that ever played in Israel. In an interview with her, the Jamacian center that had won the WNBA title with Seattle Storm in 2004, and played in Elitzur Ramla, Bnie Yehuda Tel Aviv, Maccabi Ra'anana and Maccabi Ramat Chen told me about her foundation, who was her

role model as a child, and how she got her nickname "Jamaican Hurricane".





What are you doing these days? I'm working on a few business project and on my book.





How did you got the nickname "Jamaican Hurricane? I came up with it being that my team's name was Seattle Storm.





What was the reason that you decided to become a basketball player, after being such a good track and field athlete? I was offered a scholarship





Did you ever dream that you'll become the first Jamaican player in the WNBA? No, it just happend. I am the first caribbean player in the WNBA.





Do you still follow the Israeli League? No, but i saw that my buddy, Shira Haelion was doing a good job coaching.





What was your greatest moment in Israel? My greatest moment was winning the championship with Elitzur Ramla.





What did you take from each coach throughout your career that helped you coach the Jamaican national team? I took what was effective for me and other players and use it at my coaching . Each coach brought their own style, but I have mine.





What can you tell about your foundation? Simone4Children was formed to help children living in poverty by providing help with schooling and other needs. I formed it because of my love for children and my struggles as a child growing up poor.





Who was your idol as a child? My mother





Where will will we find you in 5 years? Where ever life takes me





What can you tell about yourself that people don't know? I know the Israeli national anthem







Photo: Steve Strother Photography from Simone Edwards's facebook page.





