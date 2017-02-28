לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
כשמתתי ופגשתי את אלוהים, הוא שאל אותי: "נו, אז איך היה גן עדן?"


מעולם לא


מעולם לא פחדתי לאבד קשר כמו שאני מרגיש עכשיו.

לא כבת זוג, לא כידידה. לא רוצה לאבד. רק לחזור חודש אחורה ולעשות הכל נכון.

 

 

  

 

And I think my head is burning
And in a way I'm yearning
To be done with all this weighing of the truth.


And the mercy seat is burning
And I think my head is glowing
And in a way I'm hopin'
to be done with all this twistin' of the truth.

 

And the mercy seat is glowing
And I think my head is smoking
And in a way I'm hopin'
to be done with all these looks of disbelief.
 

And the mercy seat is smoking
And I think my head is melting
And in a way that's helpin'
to be done with all this twistin' of the truth
