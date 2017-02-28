מעולם לא פחדתי לאבד קשר כמו שאני מרגיש עכשיו.
לא כבת זוג, לא כידידה. לא רוצה לאבד. רק לחזור חודש אחורה ולעשות הכל נכון.
And I think my head is burning
And in a way I'm yearning
To be done with all this weighing of the truth.
And the mercy seat is burning
And I think my head is glowing
And in a way I'm hopin'
to be done with all this twistin' of the truth.
And the mercy seat is glowing
And I think my head is smoking
And in a way I'm hopin'
to be done with all these looks of disbelief.
And the mercy seat is smoking
And I think my head is melting
And in a way that's helpin'
to be done with all this twistin' of the truth