2/2017

מעולם לא פחדתי לאבד קשר כמו שאני מרגיש עכשיו.

לא כבת זוג, לא כידידה. לא רוצה לאבד. רק לחזור חודש אחורה ולעשות הכל נכון.

And I think my head is burning

And in a way I'm yearning

To be done with all this weighing of the truth.



And the mercy seat is burning

And I think my head is glowing

And in a way I'm hopin'

to be done with all this twistin' of the truth.

And the mercy seat is glowing

And I think my head is smoking

And in a way I'm hopin'

to be done with all these looks of disbelief.



And the mercy seat is smoking

And I think my head is melting

And in a way that's helpin'

to be done with all this twistin' of the truth