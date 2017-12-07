לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
City is rotting. Garbage and decay pile higher, becoming our homes. Monuments to the corruption of those in powerful positions. Citizens too distracted to notice this horror. Authorities benefit keeping us that way.


12/2017


שוב אני מרגיש שאף אחד לא מבין אותי ושוב יש חשק למות. יכול להיות שזה כי אני ברגע התפרקות או שזה בגלל כל התקופה. אבל אין לי כבר כוח לחפש כל פעם למה לחיות ולהבין שזה לא מספיק בשביל להחזיק אותי. אני תמיד חוזר לנקודה הזו ויש לי הרגשה שהמעגל הזה ימשיך עד שאסיים אותו. אני חושב אני פחדן מידי בשביל באמת להתאבד, אבל אני גם מרגיש שאני לא באמת צריך לחיות והכל יהיה יותר טוב אם פשוט אעלם לנצח.
נכתב על ידי , 7/12/2017 18:03  
