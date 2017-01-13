לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה


City is rotting. Garbage and decay pile higher, becoming our homes. Monuments to the corruption of those in powerful positions. Citizens too distracted to notice this horror. Authorities benefit keeping us that way.


מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:





הוסף מסר

1/2017


באופן מפתיע הכל מסתדר לי לאחרונה
התחלנו לצאת, היא מדהימה לדעתי. קשה לי לראות שכואב לה אבל אני חושב שהיא אדם מדהים. 
אני באמת מרגיש שמח לאחרונה וזה משפר את המצב שלי הרבה יותר מכל כדור שלקחתי.
השגתי גם וויד דיי טוב שזה תמיד בונוס. 
אני רוצה להתפטר, ממש באלי לנוח לאיזה שבוע ולעבור לעבודה אחרת, אז התחלתי לחפש חדשה. מקווה לחזור לשדה אבל במשרה נורמאלית יותר מהקודמת. 
בסך הכל מרגיש יותר טוב, רק מפחד שזה עוד שנייה נגמר. 
נכתב על ידי , 13/1/2017 15:21  
1 תגובות   הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


Avatarכינוי: 

מין: זכר




6,466
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 18 עד 21 , האופטימיים , רוחניות ומיסטיקה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לRorschach אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Rorschach ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ