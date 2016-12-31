לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
City is rotting. Garbage and decay pile higher, becoming our homes. Monuments to the corruption of those in powerful positions. Citizens too distracted to notice this horror. Authorities benefit keeping us that way.


למה זה קורה לי כל פעם מחדש. אני פוגש בחורה חמודה, ובמקום להנות איתה ולשמוח שיש לי אנשים שכיף לי איתם, אני מפתח רגשות רומנטיים. הצורך הכבד הזה שלי בבת זוג מגעיל אותי, והגועל מגיע לשיאו בסילבסטר, כל שנה מחדש. 
אני יודע שהכל זה חרא ואני לא חייב לחגוג, אבל כל שנה זה רק מזכיר לי כמה שאני לבד, פיזית ונפשית. השנה אהיה עם ידידה וחברה שלה. לא אהיה בודד פיזית היום, אבל אני כבר מרגיש את הדכדוך המתקרב... 
הייתה לי ועדיין יש לי תקופה נוראית. אין לי כוח לחפור ולספר כי הכל אותו הדבר ומספיק כל פוסט מתבכיין שלי כדי להבין מה אני מרגיש בכל רגע נתון. אני מגעיל את עצמי ולא באלי לחיות. 
אין לי כוחות לעוד שנה של החרא הזה, פשוט אין לי. אני אעשן את עצמי למוות היום
נכתב על ידי , 31/12/2016 19:09  
