לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה


למה לא?


מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 



הוסף מסר

4/2017


 

Late at night I could hear the crying
I hear it all, trying to fall asleep
When all the love around you is dying

How do you stay so strong?
How did you hide it all for so long?
How can I take the pain away?
How can I save

A fallen angel, in the dark
Never thought you'd fall so far
Fallen angel, close your eyes
I won't let you fall tonight
Fallen angel

You do it all for my own protection
You make me feel like I'll be okay
Still I have so many questions

How do you stay so strong?
How did you hide it all for so long?
How can I take the pain away?
How can I save

A fallen angel, in the dark
Never thought you'd fall so far
Fallen angel, close your eyes
I won't let you fall tonight
Fallen angel, just let go
You don't have to be alone
Fallen angel, close your eyes
I won't let you fall tonight

I was right beside you
When you went to hell and back again
I was right beside you
When you went to hell and back again
And I, I couldn't save, a fallen angel

A fallen angel, in the dark
Never thought you'd fall so far
Fallen angel, close your eyes
I won't let you fall tonight
Fallen angel, just let go
You don't have to be alone
Fallen angel, close your eyes
I won't let you fall tonight
Fallen angel
נכתב על ידי , 2/4/2017 23:33  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


כינוי: 

בת: 2




3,681
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 18 עד 21 , משוגעים , האופטימיים
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לmoran's אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על moran's ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ