4/2017

Late at night I could hear the crying

I hear it all, trying to fall asleep

When all the love around you is dying



How do you stay so strong?

How did you hide it all for so long?

How can I take the pain away?

How can I save



A fallen angel, in the dark

Never thought you'd fall so far

Fallen angel, close your eyes

I won't let you fall tonight

Fallen angel



You do it all for my own protection

You make me feel like I'll be okay

Still I have so many questions



How do you stay so strong?

How did you hide it all for so long?

How can I take the pain away?

How can I save



A fallen angel, in the dark

Never thought you'd fall so far

Fallen angel, close your eyes

I won't let you fall tonight

Fallen angel, just let go

You don't have to be alone

Fallen angel, close your eyes

I won't let you fall tonight



I was right beside you

When you went to hell and back again

I was right beside you

When you went to hell and back again

And I, I couldn't save, a fallen angel



A fallen angel, in the dark

Never thought you'd fall so far

Fallen angel, close your eyes

I won't let you fall tonight

Fallen angel, just let go

You don't have to be alone

Fallen angel, close your eyes

I won't let you fall tonight

Fallen angel