The Chinese young lady / הסינית.

12/2016

הפוסט הזה ייכתב בעברית ואז באנגלית, בשביל שגם היא תוכל לקרוא אותו. קודם אנגלית ומתחת לזה עברית.

This post will be written both in English and Hebrew, So she can read it too.







.In my post I will refer to her as Jia. Obviously, it's not her real name but for the post, it will be

I've met Jia by accident. She came to me and said she got a parking ticket and asked for some

,explaining. I have told her that I couldn't do much and she can either pay it at the post office

or go to a police station and ask the officers, maybe they can do something. I also told her

.to picture her parked car, It might assist her

We have talked two more times that day and Jia asked me to be her tour-guide. She even offered

to pay me but I didn't want to be the common "Israeli thief" who robs people from other countries

.so I just told her how much I approximately earned for a day and told her to think about it

.She agreed to think it over, and we parted ways



Ten minutes left, the bag is on my shoulder, all ready to head home and wrap the day up and suddenly

she comes, asks me to stay, for even 30 minutes. she wants to talk, she offers to pay me. I agree to stay with her

since I'm intrigued by such a request. I've rolled up a cigarette and told her to go out with me for a quick smoke

and so she did. Jia sat in-front of me, not smoking while I am. I looked at her, examined her, checked out her

movements, her body language, small gestures, i love that in a person. I think we're all a huge book, that can and should be read



She was cold so she put her hood on, covering herself from the wind in an adorable way. We've began talking about Israel, about the people, the rude disgusting people of Israel. We've also talked about the occupation, about the area we've been at, about the racism that goes on around here on a daily basis. She listened to what I have to say. She was shocked at times and intrigued at times. The conversation escalated and we talked about the Israeli "Hutzpa", the disgusting spicy attitude, the constant excuse of Israelis being "warm people" which gives them an excuse to be rude as hell. We have also covered the internal racism inside of us, the "Class system" that is ruled by the white european that has all the positions of power while the bottom of the pyramid, is "occupied" by Ethiopian blacks and Arabs. Yep, We're a fair country allright







We have also discussed the people who practice Phalon Gong, About their imprisonment, About the acts of the Chinese government and the fact the the movement's leader lives in a huge estate in the united states. She has enlightened my eyes about it, and I enjoyed every second of it



Soon the conversation has passed on to dreams, I have told her about the book I'm writing, about the main story, that the main character deals with depression and nothing can honestly save him. When she asked me about the ending of the book, I said that I want to get my character to the top of his life and than all the worlds will clash inside him and the sad ending will surely come, since it's unavoidable. She stopped me, asked me with the sweetest accent ever if she can say something and she began to tell me about some of the things she went through. She really opened up to me, we .talked about personal stuff, hard and painful talk yet the one you must take, since it's meant to be



It was both shocking and beautiful listening to her. She was me, Like me. She knew me because her way of thinking was similar to mine. It was breathtaking, listening to her describing me, act by act, thought by thought. Idea by Idea. Splendid



When it was time to part ways, she took out several dollar bills of various amounts and handed them to me. I couldn't

take any since I didn't feel right. We exchanged emails. We parted ways and I was sure we would never meet again

.I have already missed you, Jia



Tomorrow, I was shocked to see her. The first chance we've got, we went for a walk, The chat was short and brief and when we talked, she paused me and said “Relax. You're tensed” boy was she right. I don't think that anyone has ever read me that well.



I think that we have met for a reason, I really do.

You've changed so much with words.

And when I just thoughts of you, you sent me an e-mail and as promised, I'll share the link ASAP

.We'll meet again. I have a good feeling about it

Thank you for everything, dear



(This damn platform or my mac doesn't support english well, that is why the dots are all weird)



בפוסט שלי אתייחס אליה כ ג׳יה, כמובן שזה לא שמה האמיתי, אבל לצורכי נוחות, היא תיקרא פה כך.

את ג׳יה פגשתי במקרה. האמת שהיא באה אליי ואמרה לי שהיא קיבלה דוח חנייה וביקשה ממני הסברים.

הסברתי לה שאין לי כ״כ מה לעשות, והיא וחברתה לטיול יצטרכו לצערי ללכת לדואר ולשלם את הקנס,

או אולי ללכת למשטרה ולבקש הסברים. אמרתי להן אולי גם לצלם את החנייה, אולי זה יעזור לביטול הדוח.

יצא לנו לדבר פעמיים באותו היום, עד שג׳יה ביקשה ממני להיות מדריך הטיולים שלה, בתשלום. הסברתי

לה שאני עובד במהלך היום אבל הבוקר שלי פנוי, ולכן אוכל להיות מדריך לייט. היא שאלה כמה אגבה אבל

לא היה נעים לי לנקוב מספר, לא רציתי להיות ״ישראלי גנב״ לכן אמרתי לה את השכר היומי שלי, ושתציע הצעה.

היא אמרה שהיא תחשוב על זה.



נותרו עשר דקות, התיק עליי, אני נפרד מכולם ויוצא מהעבודה. ג׳יה בדיוק ניגשת אליי ומבקשת שאשאר קצת,

היא מוכנה לשלם לי על הזמן הזה ואומרת שהיא צריכה רק חצי שעה מזמני, למרות שיש לי שעה וחצי לתת, הלילה.

אמרתי לה שיש לי סיגריה, ושנצא לעשן ואחרי זה נחזור פנימה. היא לא מעשנת אבל היא התיישבה איתי, מולי.

הסתכלתי עליה, בחנתי אותה. אני אוהב להסתכל על מי שמולי, לחפש תנועות קטנות, מחוות קטנות. היא אמרה שקר לה

ומייד שמה את הקפוצ׳ון החמוד שלה עליה. היה לה טרנינג עבה כזה. התחלנו לדבר על ישראל. על הסכסוך. על הכיבוש.

על המנטליות הישראלית הדוחה. על פוליטיקה. אפילו על האיזור שהיינו בו. ג׳יה הקשיבה לי, שאלה, אמרה את דעתה,

לא התביישה וחייכה, מפעם לפעם. אחרי הסיגריה עברנו פנימה והמשכנו לדבר. השיחה עלתה מדרגה, דיברנו על החוצפה

הישראלית, על זה שכל התנהגות חצופה וכל פלישה למרחב האישי מתורצת ב ״אנחנו אנשים חמים, לא קרים כמו האירופאים״.

הסברתי לה על השסע העדתי. על מעמדות בישראל. על הגזענות ואפילו האנטישמיות שאנחנו חווים מעצמינו. על זה שלא

הערבים יחסלו אותנו אלא אנחנו את עצמינו.



דיברנו גם על מתרגלי הפאלון גונג, על זה שהמשטר הסיני כולא אותם, מענה אותם. על זה שהמנהיג שלהם בכלל חי בוילה

מפוארת באמריקה, על מה זה פאלון גונג והיא הסבירה לי בקצרה, על המטרה העיקרית. החכמתי, לא ידעתי זאת.



אז דיברנו על חלומות. סיפרתי לה שאני כותב ספר. שזה בחיתולים ממש. בהתחלה. סיפרתי לה את קו העלילה.

סיפרתי לה על הסיום. שאני רוצה שהגיבור יגיע לשיא, והעולמות יקרסו והסוף יקרה. היא עצרה אותי. היא הסתכלה עליי,

שאלה אותי באנגלית עם קצת מבטא מתוק ״האם אני יכולה לספר משהו?״ וכמובן שהסכמתי, והיא נפתחה.

כמה שהיא נפתחה אליי. דיברנו על דברים שהיא עברה, איך היא התמודדה איתם. אני לא אפרט כמובן מה שהיא סיפרה לי,

אבל אני כן אספר שזה היה מדהים ומטלטל לשמוע. היא דומה לי. היא כמוני. בשלב מסויים היא אמרה ״אתה כמוני, אתה אוהב

לעשות הכל בעצמך, אתה יסודי, אתה כועס כשדברים לא מבוצעים נכון״ וזה נכון. קווי האופי שלנו חופפים בצורה מושלמת כמעט.

גאד, כמה שאני והיא דומים.



הגיעה השעה להיפרד, היא נעמדה, הוציאה מכיסה כמה שטרות של דולרים (לא ראיתי את המספר על השטר) ורצתה לשלם לי.

לא לקחתי. אני לא דיברתי איתה בשביל הכסף. השיחה הייתה לי טובה. לא רציתי להוזיל את החוויה ולקבל תשלום על זה.

החלפנו מיילים. הלכתי לחפש דף נייר והיא צחקה, אמרה שיש לשנינו טלפונים, אייפונים כמובן והבאתי לה את שלי,

שתרשום את המייל שלה. נפרדנו בחיבוק חם, לבבי.



היא קיבלה ממני מיד מייל, שהודה לה על השיחה. היא הגיבה חיש מהר בחזרה.



למחרת הופתעתי לראותה, הייתי בטוח שזה נגמר, שהיא נסעה למקום אחר וזהו. אבל לא, היה שינוי. היא דיברה איתי קצת מאוחר יותר,

עשינו ״סיבוב״ סיגריה שכזה, דיברנו. היא סיפרה לי על ״תאונה״ קטנה שקרתה לה, הסבר ל למה אין לה טלפון. במהלך השיחה היא אמרה

לי ״תעצור, תשתחרר. אתה עצבני. תרגע״ ואללה. היא צדקה. כל כך פאקינג צדקה. הייתי קפיצי, עצבני בלי לשים לב. היא קוראת אותי

בצורה טובה. דיברנו עוד קצת אבל לצערי, הייתי חייב לסיים כמה דברים חשובים מאד במשרד.



לא נפרדנו פעם שנייה, הייתי חייב לחתוך הביתה והיא לא הייתה פה. קיבלתי מייל בבית, ממנה. מייל של פרידה אבל

עם רצון להיפגש, איחולים טובים, מלב נטול אינטרסים. כמה שחייכתי ממך, ג׳יה.



אתם יודעים, בחיים, אנחנו לא מצפים להיתקל במראה אנושית שלנו. אפשר לחפש כל החיים ולא למצוא.

אני? אני מצאתי את המראה שלי, בדמותה של אישה סינית צעירה, יפיפיה מבפנים ומבחוץ, שפשוט, הבינה.

תודה לך, יקירה.