... The monster has destroyed her hometown. It has torn apart the kingdom she once swore to protect.

She began her last jorney to avange everything she once held dear and lost to the devilish creature.

She had noting more to lose but her life.

Finally, when she has seen the ugly head of the creature while it was bringing death and destruction to the once peaceful town, she attacked the creature without hesitation.

Brief was her battle before the creature has devoured her alive.

Although life has not left her yet.

Blinded by rage and fear, she began cutting her way out of the monster's stomach.

Her rage grew with every slice she cut from the monster's enormous body.

Soon, bloodlust has taken over her mind.

While cutting the monster, her body began absorbing what once was the monster that she sworn to destroy.

She could not believe her eyes when she has seen her reflection in what seemed like a blood lake.

The once hated monster now stared at her from the reflection.