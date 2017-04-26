long and tiresome week

4/2017

this week was one of the more intense weeks in quite some time

sadly, i was very stress and have made some mistakes and offended some people.

I'd like to offer them my sincere apology (even though writing it here will be useless).

seems like i really need some while to think about all that i have been through and done.

I hate how my behavior changes when im under stress. i say many things that i don't mean and do plenty of mistakes without thinking much.

anyway, i should not get carried away with this too much. it won't do me any good anyway.

all i can do is try to fix what's broken and carry on.



ive just had too much hard work and stress and too little time to resolve it all

being all sappy and sorry won't do me any good/

so to hell with everything

i shall carry on!

and should probably be way more careful next time.

hell, i like this song so much

it's so terrible to imagine what horrors the subject of the song is going through. trying to put myself in his shoes makes me feel so bad for him and feel so much gratitude for being fine and healthy.