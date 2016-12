12/2016

Well...

I wonder, how it is like to be able to adapt other peoples ways of thinking and seeing the world through their eyes..

must be fascinating.

it could teach me so many interesting things about this world we live in.

it could bring so much understanding.

imagine, that instead of getting mad at someone, you could just see everything the way they see it and understand why they are doing this as if you were that person.

feeling the way they do, thinking about things they think and in ways and patterns that are unique to them and only to them.

and i dont mean seeing them through the lens of your personality but through theirs.