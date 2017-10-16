

כינוי: My Wings

בת: 19







10/2017

DAMN YOUR EYES

I can do what I want, I'm in complete control That's what I tell myself! I got a mind of my own, I'll be alright alone Don't need anybody else! I give myself a good talking to No more being a fool for you I remember how you made wanna surrender! Damn your eyes! They're taking my breath away For making me wanna stay Damn your eyes For getting my hopes up high Making fall in love again! Damn your eyes! Always the same, You said that you'll change Somehow you never do! I believe all your lies The look in your eyes You make it all seem true! I guess I see what I wanna see, Or is my heart just deceiving me With that look I know so well, I fall completely under your spell! Damn your eyes! They're taking my breath away For making me wanna stay Damn your eyes For getting my hopes up high Making fall in love again! Damn your eyes! Fall completely under your spell Damn your eyes! Taking my breath away For making me wanna stay Damn your eyes For getting my hopes up high Making fall in love again! Damn your eyes!

נכתב על ידי My Wings , 16/10/2017 07:28




