<<
אוקטובר 2017
10/2017
DAMN YOUR EYES
I can do what I want,
I'm in complete control
That's what I tell myself!
I got a mind of my own,
I'll be alright alone
Don't need anybody else!
I give myself a good talking to
No more being a fool for you
I remember how you made wanna surrender!
Damn your eyes!
They're taking my breath away
For making me wanna stay
Damn your eyes
For getting my hopes up high
Making fall in love again!
Damn your eyes!
Always the same,
You said that you'll change
Somehow you never do!
I believe all your lies
The look in your eyes
You make it all seem true!
I guess I see what I wanna see,
Or is my heart just deceiving me
With that look I know so well,
I fall completely under your spell!
Damn your eyes!
They're taking my breath away
For making me wanna stay
Damn your eyes
For getting my hopes up high
Making fall in love again!
Damn your eyes!
Fall completely under your spell
Damn your eyes!
Taking my breath away
For making me wanna stay
Damn your eyes
For getting my hopes up high
Making fall in love again!
Damn your eyes!