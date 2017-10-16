לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה



Avatarכינוי:  My Wings

בת: 19





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    אוקטובר 2017    >>
אבגדהוש
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    




הוסף מסר

10/2017

DAMN YOUR EYES


I can do what I want,
I'm in complete control
That's what I tell myself!
I got a mind of my own,
I'll be alright alone
Don't need anybody else!
I give myself a good talking to
No more being a fool for you
I remember how you made wanna surrender!
Damn your eyes!
They're taking my breath away
For making me wanna stay
Damn your eyes
For getting my hopes up high
Making fall in love again!
Damn your eyes!
Always the same,
You said that you'll change
Somehow you never do!
I believe all your lies
The look in your eyes
You make it all seem true!
I guess I see what I wanna see,
Or is my heart just deceiving me
With that look I know so well,
I fall completely under your spell!
Damn your eyes!
They're taking my breath away
For making me wanna stay
Damn your eyes
For getting my hopes up high
Making fall in love again!
Damn your eyes!
Fall completely under your spell
Damn your eyes!
Taking my breath away
For making me wanna stay
Damn your eyes
For getting my hopes up high
Making fall in love again!
Damn your eyes!
נכתב על ידי My Wings , 16/10/2017 07:28  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


11,105
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: החיים כמשל , פילוסופיית חיים , שירה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לMy Wings אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על My Wings ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ