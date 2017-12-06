לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
Fighting Unproductivity


“Words are pale shadows of forgotten names. Asnames have power, words have power. Words can light fires in the minds of men. Words can wring tears from the hardest hearts.” - Patrick Rothfuss, The Name of the Wind

כינוי:  FaceTheLifeHeadOn

בן: 25

Skype:  mfcpu-way2heaven 





אז ישרא-בלוג הולך להסגר סופית


זה בא לי בהפתעה, אולי אם לא הייתי נכנס לישרא החודש אפילו לא הייתי יודע שזה קרה.


לא השקעתי בבלוג הזה ולא פרקתי לתוכו על בסיס קבוע, הוא לא חלק גדול או משמעותי בחיי אז אין לי סיבה להיות עצוב אך למרות הכל אני כן נעצב קצת, כי בסה"כ דרך ישרא הכרתי אנשים מסויימים שאולי בחיים לא הייתי מכיר, זאת אומרת שבכל זאת היתה לאתר הזה השפעה על חיי, אני בטוח שכתבתי כאן דברים שלא הייתי רוצה שימחקו לתמיד, אולי אני אמצא פלטפורמה אחרת ואפרסם אותם שם.


אז יצאתי כמובן בחיפוש אחר פלטפורמה אחרת ומצאתי דרך תגובות של בלוגים אחרים אתר שיכול להוות תחליף מתאים: http://www.bloger.co.il/


הממשק והמראה אפילו יותר גרועים מישרא לפחות למראית העין אבל אני מניח שאפשר להתרגל לזה.


אם יש לכם תחליף יותר טוב, אשמח אם תגלו לי חיוך


אני מקווה שמצד אחד בסוף לא יסגרו את ישרא ומצד שני אני מקווה שיש משהו בכל הקהילה הענקית של המשתמשים, שיש איזה בלוגר עשיר או בעל אמצעים שיכול להציל את המצב או אף לשפר אותו וזה עושה את זה דיי מעניין ומשאיר אותי במתח.


 
נכתב על ידי FaceTheLifeHeadOn , 6/12/2017 15:51  
