1/2017

How is it so easy and yet it it is so hard,

to leave me just like that.

Trying to hold my feelings back,

to drown them in a sea of blood.

The same blood that's pomping through my vains,

gushing with my own sorrow and pain.

Is it me who is not fighting back,

or is it perhaps could be over.

what should I do to bring you back?





And how is it so easy and yet it so hard,

to hold back my feelings.

Trying to forget the love we had,

but in vain it's just not that simple.

Thoughts are rushing,

electrifying surges of sweet and painful memories rising up.

Oh how I wish it to stop,

how I wish you to come back.





And yet it is easy to try,

but something just holding me back.

Is it the fact that you don't love me like you used to,

Is it the fact that you just can't?





Oh please just come back,

or make me forget how is it to love you...









הרבה זמן לא הצלחתי לכתוב פואמות כאלה יפות, לא היתה לי המוזה ואיכשהו זה היה צפוי, שני הרגשות שהעלו בי את המוזה לכתוב כאלה דברים היו רק תחילתה של אהבה וסיומה...גם אם היא לא באמת הסתיימה אבל היא כבר מתחילה להתפורר לה ואין לי מושג מה אני יכול לעשות בנידון, אני מרגיש שזה פשוט גדול עליי.