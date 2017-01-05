לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
Fighting Unproductivity


“Words are pale shadows of forgotten names. Asnames have power, words have power. Words can light fires in the minds of men. Words can wring tears from the hardest hearts.” - Patrick Rothfuss, The Name of the Wind

Avatarכינוי:  FaceTheLifeHeadOn

בן: 24

Skype:  mfcpu-way2heaven 





1/2017

אחרי ריב


אני שונא את המצבים האלה של אחרי ריב, לא משנה מי צודק ומי הוא שהיה לא בסדר, אחרי כל ריב אני פשוט לא יודע איך להתנהג ומה לעשות, בסוף יוצא שאני ממשיך את הריב ומנסה לצאת צודק או מתנהג כמו חרא, כי איכשהו המצב של האי ידיעה הוא יותר גרוע.

זה פשוט מצב מתסכל שבו אתה לא יודע למה לצפות ומה לעשות.

במיוחד שכל אחד פוגע בשני, אני שונא את זה.

ועכשיו במקום לעשות משהו או לנסות להשלים...אני אפילו לא בטוח שאני יודע מה אני צריך לעשות בשביל להשלים, לבקש סליחה או להגיד שאני מצטער ושהיא צודקת זה לא מספיק כי להצטער לא באמת עוזר אם אתה חוזר על אותה הטעות כמה פעמים.

במקום לנסות להשלים אני פשוט כותב על זה בזמן שהיא שוכבת במיטתה לידי, מפחד אפילו להסתכל עליה כי אין לי מילים, אני רק יכול לקוות שאני לא אחזור על הטעות ושאני אבין בעזרת הפוסט הזה מה עשיתי, אולי אם אכתוב על זה אני אפנים אחת ולתמיד...
נכתב על ידי FaceTheLifeHeadOn , 5/1/2017 22:50  
7,249
