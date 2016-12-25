לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

Fighting Unproductivity


“Words are pale shadows of forgotten names. Asnames have power, words have power. Words can light fires in the minds of men. Words can wring tears from the hardest hearts.” - Patrick Rothfuss, The Name of the Wind

Avatarכינוי:  FaceTheLifeHeadOn

בן: 24

Skype:  mfcpu-way2heaven 





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    דצמבר 2016    >>
אבגדהוש
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 



הוסף מסר

12/2016

בזמן האחרון




 

אני מרגיש שכל פעם שאני איתה אני רק נכווה.

 

יש משהו בצלילים שפסנתר יכול להפיק.

משהו יפה ועצוב בו זמנית.

 
נכתב על ידי FaceTheLifeHeadOn , 25/12/2016 01:54  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


7,207
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , פילוסופיית חיים , אהבה למוזיקה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לFaceTheLifeHeadOn אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על FaceTheLifeHeadOn ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2016 © נענע 10 בע"מ