לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

Fighting Unproductivity


“Words are pale shadows of forgotten names. Asnames have power, words have power. Words can light fires in the minds of men. Words can wring tears from the hardest hearts.” - Patrick Rothfuss, The Name of the Wind

Avatarכינוי:  FaceTheLifeHeadOn

בן: 24

Skype:  mfcpu-way2heaven 





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    דצמבר 2016    >>
אבגדהוש
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 



הוסף מסר

12/2016


 

"heaven's not enough 
if when I'm there I don't remember you"

 

 

 

 

 

לפעמים, אני לא יודע איך להביע את עצמי מרב בלבול של רגשות מעורבים

זה מפחיד אותי

אני רק רוצה שזה יפסיק

בבקשה

תעשי שזה יסתיים כבר

 

 

"cause I couldn't cry 
cause I turned away 
couldn't see the score 
didn't know the pain 
of leaving yesterday really far behind 
in another life 
in another dream 
by a different name 
gave it all away 
for a memory 
and a quiet lie 
and I felt the face 
of a cold tonight 
still don't know the score 
but I know the pain 
of leaving everything really far behind 
and if I could cry 
and if I could live what truth I did then take me there 
heaven goodbye"
נכתב על ידי FaceTheLifeHeadOn , 23/12/2016 00:39  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


7,196
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , פילוסופיית חיים , אהבה למוזיקה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לFaceTheLifeHeadOn אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על FaceTheLifeHeadOn ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2016 © נענע 10 בע"מ