9/2017

blood

do you feel me come near my finger across your spine in the dark you know fear and you know that youre mine you want it to disappear but tonight, i dine the taste of your blood coloured by fleeting emotion as we lay in the mud our bodies in constant motion you cant stop the flood come and show your devotion i lay broken and spent but still among the living as the darkest intent was to take from the giving for that forever i lement as im far beyond forgiving one day in the sun i will meet my own end to become undone to try and amend all the wrong i had done all the wounds i cant mend i know it is wrong as i slowly stray but the night is still long and im back on my way singing an alluring song to catch some new prey never to see the light of day

הצג תגובות הוסף תגובה הוסף הפניה קישור ישיר שתף המלץ הצע ציטוט

<< לקטע הקודם לבלוג המלא לקטע הבא >> נכתב על ידי secret_keeper , 9/9/2017 20:18