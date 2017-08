8/2017

walking along the coastline

waiting near the sea

just where you said you'd come

juse where i want you to be





only im still here alone

and the hour is getting late

did i do something wrong

am i the one you hate





yes now i understand

you dont need to tell me twice

you're gone and wont come back

we wont get to paradise





can you tell me at least why

im here alone at cold midnight

feeling as if im about to die

baby tell me you're alright





the bed is cold and i cant sleep

the pain forever stays

untill they call and tell

youre dead beneath the waves