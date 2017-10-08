KILLIN' IT

Didn't have no decent income in quite a while soooo
Better write down all the things I'm gonna spend that dough on!
I don't really like my stupid blond hair now so I'm gonna go and get it tinted or lifted
Also I'm gonna get inked with my man because it's fun and sexy and better than any wedding ring
Gonna get REAL Calvin Klein underwear and throw my Chinese fakes in the garbage
Gonna get a nice, white pair of Nike Huarache because I deserve the best kicks
Maybe buy some stuff from Asos and Next
Generally get new clothes
cuz mine suck
I don't really need or want anything much just some decent things to make me comfortable and happy in daily life ya know