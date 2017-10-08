KILLIN' IT

10/2017

Didn't have no decent income in quite a while soooo

Better write down all the things I'm gonna spend that dough on!

I don't really like my stupid blond hair now so I'm gonna go and get it tinted or lifted

Also I'm gonna get inked with my man because it's fun and sexy and better than any wedding ring

Gonna get REAL Calvin Klein underwear and throw my Chinese fakes in the garbage

Gonna get a nice, white pair of Nike Huarache because I deserve the best kicks

Maybe buy some stuff from Asos and Next

Generally get new clothes

cuz mine suck

I don't really need or want anything much just some decent things to make me comfortable and happy in daily life ya know