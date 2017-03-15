KILLIN' IT

3/2017

I need reassurance. I need to feel confident.

Instead, I'm all over the place.. trying to enjoy the present, but being chased by the past and stressing over the future.

I'm trying to be better, but it's so hard to keep up. Drink water. Sleep. Be social. Learn. Evolve.

There's slight pressure to get a real job but I don't want to slave away for minimum wage in this forsaken country. I don't have to be the same as everyone else, I can choose my own path and it's okay.

Just need to see some money piling up, some quads popping out, some code coming into life.

Just keep going. It'll pay off.

Got a new job, hopefully now I'm actually gonna start making money. Got too much time on my hands and I don't spend it wisely because it's normally when I can't really study or do anything productive.

I suddenly feel a little uncomfortable living with my folks. I don't feel shame, I just feel uncomfortable bringing random boys home. Also I really need my own fucking kitchen. Moving out now would be incredibly stupid, though. For starters, I spend very little time at home anyway. Not to mention, I'm trying to save money here, helloooo... but yeah, I still wish to be truly alone sometimes.

Oh, man.. I am just always so restless.