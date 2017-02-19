לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
KILLIN' IT



I spend a lot of time texting fuckbois and other males in my life haha. I'm such a player now wow.

Being single at 27 is so differnet than being single at 18. I mean, I'm still cold af and I have sex on first date because I don't want to find out the sex is bad when it's too late lol. But obviously I'm different. I feel less, but it's kay. I'm more chill. I experience sex differently. I am more confident. Although I'm still feeling much better when I'm shitfaced lol.

It's just so much fun spending time with different people and getting to know them and experiencing that one unique kind of sex you'll only get with that one person. Maybe I haven't loved many people in my life, but I treasure every nice person I mean dearly. These people just seem like a rare breed to me. Those I love the most are the unlikely ones. Those I'd take a look at and say fuck no. Then end up having an amazing connection and awesome sex. Some people you just click with regardless of what your rationality might imply. And I still get to screw my ex haha that's a convenient arrangement. Needless to stay our families are confused.

I just love this and amazed by this and I'm gonna stay single until I'm madly inlove with someone who'll make me not want to explore anymore.

 

Aaaall the single ladies
נכתב על ידי מיאו דזה דונג , 19/2/2017 23:05  
